Newly minted four-star LB Daylen Green working on FSU OV

After an incredibly productive season at Gadsden County (Fla.) High, Daylen Green has seen his recruitment surge. And with the new Rivals250 rankings releasing early on Monday, he has seen his ranking catapult from an unranked prospect to a four-star prospect and the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the county. Green totaled over 100 tackles, including four tackles for loss, during his junior season.

"It feels great to be ranked by Rivals," Green said. "Getting ranked is something I always wanted to accomplish. Now it's time for me to work harder because I have a bigger target on my back."

The local star is receiving more and more interest but one of his top contenders continues to be Florida State — and the newly minted four-star is in the process of setting up an official visit.

Green told the Osceola on Monday that now an official visit is in the works and he is waiting on his visit date from the Florida State coaching staff. Green says that he still plans to bring his mother to a spring practice to meet the new coaching staff as well.