Newly minted four-star LB Daylen Green working on FSU OV

After an incredibly productive season at Gadsden County (Fla.) High, Daylen Green has seen his recruitment surge. And with the new Rivals250 rankings releasing early on Monday, he has seen his ranking catapult from an unranked prospect to a four-star prospect and the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the county. Green totaled over 100 tackles, including four tackles for loss, during his junior season.
"It feels great to be ranked by Rivals," Green said. "Getting ranked is something I always wanted to accomplish. Now it's time for me to work harder because I have a bigger target on my back."
The local star is receiving more and more interest but one of his top contenders continues to be Florida State — and the newly minted four-star is in the process of setting up an official visit.
Green told the Osceola on Monday that now an official visit is in the works and he is waiting on his visit date from the Florida State coaching staff. Green says that he still plans to bring his mother to a spring practice to meet the new coaching staff as well.
"The communication has been great. Either Coach (Ernie) Sims or Coach (Devin) Rispress will call or text once a week to check up on me and see how everything is going and they also call and talk to my mom," Green said.
As a local prospect, Green has already been on campus close to eight times — and that's before his upcoming unofficial and official visits. Do the visits ever grow stale after being on campus that many times?
"The visits still feel fresh. Every time I come on campus I learn something new and build a better relationship with the coaches. So I don’t take it for granted. It’s actually a great thing I’ve been able to come on campus so many times. I want to learn more about FSU academically, I want to major in physical therapy so I feel like it would be good for me to look into that," Green said.
UCF, Duke and Louisville were mentioned in January as additional interested schools but recently Memphis, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have come on for the four-star. Green does have an official visit scheduled to Arkansas on June 6. But apart from the Razorbacks and the Seminoles, there are no other official visits being planned right now.
