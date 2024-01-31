FSU sports information

Florida State football placed a school-record 26 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Football Team, announced Wednesday by the league office.

Led by three-time honoree Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU was one of five schools in the conference with at least 25 selections. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests for the season.

Fitzgerald, a junior working toward his Master’s in accounting, is the ninth Seminole to earn at least three All-ACC Academic honors. Brian Courtney, Preston Daniel, Ja’Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer, Kevin Knowles II and James Rosenberry Jr. were all honored for the second time in their careers.

In 2023, the Seminoles produced the third 13-win season in program history as they joined the 2013 national championship team and 2014 CFP semifinalist. FSU also placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams.

Behind ACC Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis, FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.

The full list of Florida State’s All-ACC Academic Team is below:

Tatum Bethune, Florida State, LB, Social Science

Joshua Burrell, Florida State, WR, Sport Management

Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Social Science

AJ Cottrill, Florida State, LB, Management

Brian Courtney**, Florida State, TE, Finance

Justin Cryer, Florida State, LB, Sport Management

Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, DB, Social Science

Preston Daniel**, Florida State, TE, MBA

Ja'Khi Douglas**, Florida State, WR, Sport Management

Bryson Estes, Florida State, OL, Social Science

Joshua Farmer**, Florida State, DL, Social Science

Ryan Fitzgerald***, Florida State, K, Master's in Accounting

Omar Graham Jr., Florida State, LB, Social Science

Bless Harris, Florida State, OL, Master's in Athletic Coaching

Donny Hiebert, Florida State, DB, Finance

Destyn Hill, Florida State, WR, Management

Keiondre Jones, Florida State, OL, Social Science

Kevin Knowles II**, Florida State, DB, Social Science

Fabien Lovett, Florida State, DL, Sociology

Blake Nichelson, Florida State, LB, Social Science

James Rosenberry Jr.**, Florida State, LB, MBA

Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, OL, Social Science

Thomas Shrader, Florida State, OL, Finance

Maurice Smith, Florida State, OL, Sociology

Jackson West, Florida State, TE, Sport Management

Hykeem Williams, Florida State, WR, Pre-Criminology

** - two-time honoree

*** - three-time honoree