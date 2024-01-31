FSU football places a record 26 on all-ACC academic team
FSU sports information
Florida State football placed a school-record 26 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Football Team, announced Wednesday by the league office.
Led by three-time honoree Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU was one of five schools in the conference with at least 25 selections. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests for the season.
Fitzgerald, a junior working toward his Master’s in accounting, is the ninth Seminole to earn at least three All-ACC Academic honors. Brian Courtney, Preston Daniel, Ja’Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer, Kevin Knowles II and James Rosenberry Jr. were all honored for the second time in their careers.
In 2023, the Seminoles produced the third 13-win season in program history as they joined the 2013 national championship team and 2014 CFP semifinalist. FSU also placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams.
Behind ACC Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis, FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.
The full list of Florida State’s All-ACC Academic Team is below:
Tatum Bethune, Florida State, LB, Social Science
Joshua Burrell, Florida State, WR, Sport Management
Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Social Science
AJ Cottrill, Florida State, LB, Management
Brian Courtney**, Florida State, TE, Finance
Justin Cryer, Florida State, LB, Sport Management
Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, DB, Social Science
Preston Daniel**, Florida State, TE, MBA
Ja'Khi Douglas**, Florida State, WR, Sport Management
Bryson Estes, Florida State, OL, Social Science
Joshua Farmer**, Florida State, DL, Social Science
Ryan Fitzgerald***, Florida State, K, Master's in Accounting
Omar Graham Jr., Florida State, LB, Social Science
Bless Harris, Florida State, OL, Master's in Athletic Coaching
Donny Hiebert, Florida State, DB, Finance
Destyn Hill, Florida State, WR, Management
Keiondre Jones, Florida State, OL, Social Science
Kevin Knowles II**, Florida State, DB, Social Science
Fabien Lovett, Florida State, DL, Sociology
Blake Nichelson, Florida State, LB, Social Science
James Rosenberry Jr.**, Florida State, LB, MBA
Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, OL, Social Science
Thomas Shrader, Florida State, OL, Finance
Maurice Smith, Florida State, OL, Sociology
Jackson West, Florida State, TE, Sport Management
Hykeem Williams, Florida State, WR, Pre-Criminology
** - two-time honoree
*** - three-time honoree