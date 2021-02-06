FSU Football Recruiting: Early 2022 Hot Board for linebacker
The Florida State football team has just about wrapped up its 2021 signing class, so we're already looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the next recruiting cycle.
Today, we focus on the linebackers. In this early 2022 Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line/Tight end | Defensive End/Tackle |
Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
LINEBACKERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Clem, UGA, LSU, Ole Miss
|
Martin says FSU is one of the schools recruiting him the hardest right now.
|
Chris Marve,
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on FSU & LB Daniel Martin
Clemson and Georgia are both pushing hard for talented linebacker Daniel Martin, and most feel that they might have an early advantage in this recruitment because he has already seen both schools. But Martin has not come out and named a leader at this stage, and the Seminoles also are high on his list as well. The Rivals100 standout says those three schools are recruiting him the hardest. Martin has very high praise for FSU LBs coach Chris Marve, and he mentioned Florida State as one of the schools he wants to visit first when things open back up. This sizes up to be a great battle.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news