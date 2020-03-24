FSU football signee spotlight: Green-McKnight a heavy hitter in secondary
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive back Jadarius Green-McKnight, a four-star prospect who Rivals rates as the No. 25 safety in the country. Green-McKnight committed to Florida State almost two years before he actually signed and stayed true to the Seminoles even after the coaching change from Willie Taggart to Mike Norvell.
The skinny on DB Jadarius Green-McKnight
Florida State was always Green-McKnight's dream school, so his recruiting process was practically over from the moment the Seminoles offered. And even though he committed to Taggart's staff, the hard-hitting safety didn't waver when a new coaching staff arrived in December. Other schools who pushed hard were Miami, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
Green-McKnight signed with FSU in December and should have an opportunity to compete for playing time as a freshman. The Seminoles are pretty deep in the secondary, however, so his first opportunities could come on special teams.
