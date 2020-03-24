Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is defensive back Jadarius Green-McKnight, a four-star prospect who Rivals rates as the No. 25 safety in the country. Green-McKnight committed to Florida State almost two years before he actually signed and stayed true to the Seminoles even after the coaching change from Willie Taggart to Mike Norvell.

