Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is wide receiver Bryan Robinson, a player who seemed close to committing to the Seminoles' previous coaching staff, then wavered before finally pulling the trigger during the early signing period in December. Because he is already on campus as an early enrollee, Robinson was able to take part in the first week of spring drills.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder was rated one of the nation's top 20 wide receiver prospects and one of the top 150 prospects overall.

