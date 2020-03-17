FSU football signee spotlight: WR Robinson's physicality could be key
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is wide receiver Bryan Robinson, a player who seemed close to committing to the Seminoles' previous coaching staff, then wavered before finally pulling the trigger during the early signing period in December. Because he is already on campus as an early enrollee, Robinson was able to take part in the first week of spring drills.
The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder was rated one of the nation's top 20 wide receiver prospects and one of the top 150 prospects overall.
The Skinny on WR Bryan Robinson
This recruitment seemed destined to finish with Robinson choosing Florida State once Ron Dugans was hired as wide receivers coach early in 2019. Dugans and the Robinson family had a longstanding connection, and the receiver previously committed to him when he was on the staff at Miami.
Things did get a little interesting late last fall when it looked like there might be a coaching change in Tallahassee. But once Robinson got to know new head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham -- and realized that Dugans was staying put -- this was a wrap for the Seminoles and he signed in December.
As an early enrollee, Robinson has been able to get a jump start on his classes, take part in the Tour of Duty winter conditioning program, get in the weight room and also take part in spring drills. All of those factors, plus his physical nature, should make him a strong candidate to play early as a Seminole.
