It's no secret that Florida State's defense massively underachieved in 2020. The Seminoles finished the season ranked No. 107 in total defense and No. 105 in scoring defense. More specific to the linebackers, FSU surrendered 200 yards per game on the ground and 5.1 yards per carry. Those figures were the worst by an FSU defense since the 2009 season.

The group also struggled in pass coverage, with opposing offenses routinely targeting the linebackers in the middle of the field. Leonard Warner III, who started the first four games, and Stephen Dix Jr., who started five games, both finished with PFF coverage grades below 55. Full-time starter Emmett Rice finished with an average coverage grade of 60.3. Even more telling is that teams completed 83.9 percent of their pass attempts when targeting FSU's linebackers (73 completions on 87 attempts). No matter how you slice the numbers, the unit was an unmitigated disaster in 2020.