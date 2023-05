The Florida State softball team will host Georgia in a best-of-three Super Regional that begins on Thursday in Tallahassee.

FSU (53-9) defeated South Carolina 1-0 on Sunday afternoon to win the Tallahassee Regional. Georgia defeated Virginia Tech to win the Athens (Ga.) Regional.

Now FSU will face Georgia (42-13) on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) and Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN2). A third game, if necessary, will be played on Saturday.

Kat Sandercock delivers pitching performance for the ages

FSU softball eliminates South Carolina to reach Supers

FSU-South Carolina photo gallery