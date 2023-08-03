Florida State landed its first commitment for the class of 2024 on Thursday afternoon. in AJ Swinton, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward.

Swinton is a Rivals.com four-star prospect who will play at Chatstworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon as a senior. He is a Washington, D.C., native. Swinton is viewed as the No. 102 player in the nation by Rivals.

"I want to be coached by someone who has the track record of developing players like me and Coach (Leonard) Hamilton has proven he can do that," Swinton told the Osceola. "Florida State will give me the opportunity to showcase everything I can bring to a team. I’m a versatile player that can impact a game in a number of ways. Coach Hamilton saw right away how my skill set will translate in his system. I play with pace, energy and passion.

"I’m excited to be a Seminole and I can’t wait to get down to FSU on September 1st for my official visit! It’s a celebration! Let’s go, Noles!"

He committed to Virginia Tech in February but backed off that pledge in April.

Swinton will be able to sign with FSU in November.