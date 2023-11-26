Florida State maintained its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll following the win at Florida.

But the Seminoles were jumped by another unbeaten as Washington is now at No. 3.

Georgia is the No. 1 team, with Michigan taking the No. 2 spot after the win over Ohio State.

Louisville slipped to No. 14 following a loss to Kentucky. Of note: LSU is No. 13, while Clemson received votes.

The AP poll had the same top 4: Georgia, Michigan, Washington and FSU. The Seminoles moved up from No. 5, where they were a week ago.

The latest College Football Playoff standings will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

Next up for FSU is a matchup with Louisville on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the ACC title game.