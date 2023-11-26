Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

FSU in the updated polls after win at Florida

Jaheim Bell does the chomp to UF and FSU fans after Saturday's win in The Swamp.
Jaheim Bell does the chomp to UF and FSU fans after Saturday's win in The Swamp. (USA Today Sports)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State maintained its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll following the win at Florida.

But the Seminoles were jumped by another unbeaten as Washington is now at No. 3.

Georgia is the No. 1 team, with Michigan taking the No. 2 spot after the win over Ohio State.

Louisville slipped to No. 14 following a loss to Kentucky. Of note: LSU is No. 13, while Clemson received votes.

The AP poll had the same top 4: Georgia, Michigan, Washington and FSU. The Seminoles moved up from No. 5, where they were a week ago.

The latest College Football Playoff standings will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

Next up for FSU is a matchup with Louisville on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the ACC title game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement