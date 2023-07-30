Florida State's Saturday Seminole Showcase has already paid some immediate dividends to the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class. Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins announced his commitment to FSU on Sunday, a day after working out at FSU and two months after receiving a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. "1st I want to thank God for this opportunity. Thank you to my coaches past & present for preparing me for this!" Hickman-Collins said in a tweet announcing his commitment. "Lastly, thank you Florida State University for your offer! I am happy to accept this opportunity with my 1000% commitment to Florida State University! GO NOLES."

Hickman-Collins, who plays at Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land High, is an under-the-radar prospect who only has a pair of FBS offers from FSU and Georgia Tech. The 6-foot, 210-pound inside linebacker isn't yet ranked by Rivals, but that should change in the near future with his addition to the Seminoles' class. That also didn't stop him from impressing while participating in the Seminole Showcase Saturday. In addition to playing football, Hickman-Collins is a track athlete for his high school. He was clocked at 12.57 in the 100-meter dash and 24.85 in the 200 this past spring. Hickman-Collins is the second linebacker in the Seminoles' 2024 class, joining three-star Jayden Parrish. He's also the 20th overall member of FSU's 2024 class and the 10th player to join the 2024 class this month. With July coming to an end, FSU's 2024 class currently ranks ninth in the Rivals rankings.

