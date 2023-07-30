FSU lands commitment from 2024 linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins
Florida State's Saturday Seminole Showcase has already paid some immediate dividends to the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class.
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins announced his commitment to FSU on Sunday, a day after working out at FSU and two months after receiving a scholarship offer from the Seminoles.
"1st I want to thank God for this opportunity. Thank you to my coaches past & present for preparing me for this!" Hickman-Collins said in a tweet announcing his commitment. "Lastly, thank you Florida State University for your offer! I am happy to accept this opportunity with my 1000% commitment to Florida State University! GO NOLES."
Hickman-Collins, who plays at Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land High, is an under-the-radar prospect who only has a pair of FBS offers from FSU and Georgia Tech. The 6-foot, 210-pound inside linebacker isn't yet ranked by Rivals, but that should change in the near future with his addition to the Seminoles' class.
That also didn't stop him from impressing while participating in the Seminole Showcase Saturday.
In addition to playing football, Hickman-Collins is a track athlete for his high school. He was clocked at 12.57 in the 100-meter dash and 24.85 in the 200 this past spring.
Hickman-Collins is the second linebacker in the Seminoles' 2024 class, joining three-star Jayden Parrish. He's also the 20th overall member of FSU's 2024 class and the 10th player to join the 2024 class this month.
With July coming to an end, FSU's 2024 class currently ranks ninth in the Rivals rankings.
Scouting report
Evaluation from Osceola recruiting analyst Pat Burnham
"Hickman-Collins is a prospect that when you start watching the film, you wonder why he doesn't have a better offer list. He is extremely physical, gets off blocks well, has above average speed and arrives to the ball carrier with bad intentions. Has good natural instincts, takes good angles to the ball and plays extremely hard. He has really good feet, comes to balance well and has outstanding change of direction. Hickman-Collins is underrated in my opinion and a really solid looking prospect at a position where FSU needs more talent and depth."
Watch Timir Hickman-Collins' HUDL film
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify