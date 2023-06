Florida State landed its first transfer pitcher on Friday morning when UCF left-hander Jacob Marlowe announced his intention to join the Seminoles.

The 6-foot, 175-pound left-hander went 3-6 with a 5.64 ERA in 2023 as a sophomore. Marlowe pitched in 19 games (eight starts), showing good control with 41 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

Among his best outings of 2023: Marlowe threw a season-high seven innings in a March 15 win over FSU in Orlando. Marlowe gave up eight hits and two runs (one earned) but had five strikeouts and one walk.