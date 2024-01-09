Florida State has made defensive end a major priority in the transfer portal early this offseason. That effort paid off once again on Tuesday when West Virginia defensive end transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye committed to the Seminoles days after finishing his visit to FSU over the weekend.

Durojaiye just finished his second season in college football at WVU after spending his freshman season at Kentucky as a three-star prospect out of Philadelphia Middletown High.

His lone season at WVU was a breakout campaign for the 6-foot-4, 278-pound edge-rusher. After redshirting while appearing in three games in 2022 at UK, Durojaiye had 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season with the Mountaineers as a redshirt freshman.

While players transferring for a second time before graduating were not eligible this past season, the NCAA sent a memo to member institutions in December that second-time transfers this offseason are going to be ruled eligible at their new schools next season.

Durojaiye will arrive at FSU with three years of eligibility left. He's the Seminoles' second defensive end transfer addition of the offseason along with Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. This pair will provide a boost of experience FSU is losing with Jared Verse off to the NFL and Gilber Edmond back in the portal after just one season with the program.