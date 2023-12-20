FSU linebacker commit Timir Hickman-Collins signs with the Seminoles
A few weeks after taking his official visit to Florida State, linebacker commit Timir Hickman-Collins has made it official.
The three-star linebacker out of Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land High signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday.
The Seminoles became the first Power Five school to offer Hickman-Collins in May of 2023 after he took an unofficial visit in April. While Georgia Tech offered him after he committed, Hickman-Collins never wavered in his FSU pledge. The only visits he took after committing were an unofficial to an FSU home game and an official visit the weekend of Dec. 8 through 10.
The No. 11 prospect in South Carolina in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals, Hickman-Collins is one of two linebackers committed to the Seminoles’ 2024 class along with three-star Jayden Parrish.
He’s set to enroll early at FSU in January.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Hickman-Collins: "Hickman is productive. You will see him make a ton of tackles. He is a backer that we see playing inside. He needs to do a better job of getting deeper on his drops. He is strong against the run. Can he be productive in pass coverage? That is a question that needs to be answered."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Hickman-Collins: "He is a prospect that when you start watching the film, you wonder why he didn't have a bigger offer list. He is extremely physical, gets off blocks well, has above average speed and arrives to the ball carrier with bad intentions. Has good natural instincts, takes good angles to the ball and plays extremely hard. He has really good feet, comes to balance well and has outstanding change of direction. Hickman-Collins is underrated in my opinion and a really solid looking prospect at a position where FSU needs more talent and depth."
