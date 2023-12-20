A few weeks after taking his official visit to Florida State, linebacker commit Timir Hickman-Collins has made it official. The three-star linebacker out of Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land High signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday. The Seminoles became the first Power Five school to offer Hickman-Collins in May of 2023 after he took an unofficial visit in April. While Georgia Tech offered him after he committed, Hickman-Collins never wavered in his FSU pledge. The only visits he took after committing were an unofficial to an FSU home game and an official visit the weekend of Dec. 8 through 10.



The No. 11 prospect in South Carolina in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals, Hickman-Collins is one of two linebackers committed to the Seminoles’ 2024 class along with three-star Jayden Parrish. He’s set to enroll early at FSU in January.