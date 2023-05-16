Florida State-LSU was designed to offer a primetime showcase for both programs in 2022 and 2023.

The Sept. 3 game was officially set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the schools and Disney announced on Tuesday. FSU defeated LSU 24-23 in the 2022 matchup in New Orleans. The 2023 matchup will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

FSU and LSU are ranked in the top 10 in a number of preseason rankings. LSU went 10-4 in 2022.

This is the ninth time in the last 11 seasons that FSU has been a primetime game on opening weekend. It's the third straight Sunday showcase, following the 2021 home game with Notre Dame.

The rest of FSU's game times have not yet been set.