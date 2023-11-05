After an unexpectedly long wait, we finally know when Florida State's rivalry game against Miami next Saturday will be played.

The ACC announced Sunday afternoon that the Nov. 11 rivalry game will be played at 3:30 p.m. next week at Doak Campbell Stadium and broadcast on ABC, as previously announced.

Miami leads the all-time series 35-32, but FSU has won the last two games in the rivalry, including a 45-3 win last season on the road.

The Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 in ACC) have already clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game and will look to finish off a undefeated ACC slate next weekend against the Hurricanes. Miami heads to Tallahassee coming off a 20-6 loss at NC State Saturday night in which it failed to score a touchdown.

Early odds released by Draft Kings have the Seminoles as 14-point favorites over the Hurricanes.

