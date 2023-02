Florida State has offered class of 2024 WR/DB prospect Jameer Grimsley from Tampa Catholic. Grimsley, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, also has offers from Duke, BC, Penn State, Rutgers, USF, UCF and West Virginia.

Grimsley played at Bloomingdale (Fla.) Valrico High School this past season. He caught 25 passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. He also had six tackles and one interception in 10 games.