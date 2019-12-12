Norvell also will receive a $250,000 retention bonus at the end of each year that he remains employed, beginning with Dec. 31, 2020. So that would add another $1.5 million if he lasts the entire six years.

In the first year of the contract, which was signed on Dec. 7 by Norvell and on Dec. 10 by FSU President John Thrasher, Norvell will receive a base salary of $3.75 million. The deal will escalate each year, culminating with a $5 million salary in each of the final two years.

New Florida State football coach Mike Norvell's contract calls for him to earn a total base salary of $26.5 million over six years, along with the potential for large bonuses for a variety of on- and off-field accomplishments.

The former Memphis head coach can earn a variety of other incentives, including $100,000 for making the ACC title game or $250,000 for winning it.

He would receive $200,000 for making a New Year's Six Bowl or $300,000 for earning a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. That would increase to $500,000 for making the national championship game or $800,000 for winning it.

Norvell also would receive $50,000 for being named ACC Coach of the Year and $100,000 for being named National Coach of the Year. He also can receive bonuses for reaching certain academic goals.

FSU is guaranteeing Norvell an annual salary pool of $5.25 million to use for hiring 10 assistant coaches. That actually will be slightly more than what former head coach Willie Taggart had to spend on assistants.

If Florida State fires Norvell at any point during the contract without cause, the Seminoles will be required to pay 85 percent of the remaining contract.

If Norvell leaves FSU for another college or NFL coaching job, he will owe the school $5 million in the first year, $4 million the second year, $3 million the third year and so on. If he coaches the entire six years and doesn't renegotiate his contract, he could leave without paying any buyout.

