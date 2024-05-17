Florida State struggled to adjust to the change-up for most of the night. But in the sixth inning, the Seminoles identified it and drove in some much-needed runs.

Devyn Flaherty had a two-out triple to score the game-winning run as FSU rallied to take a 3-2 win over Chattanooga in the Tallahassee Regional on Friday evening.

"Our game is really growing — that's a really good ballclub," FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. "It was fun to compete against them. For our upperclassmen to just kind of settle the team down and enjoy the moment was big. Just real excited to survive and advance and just move forward."

FSU (44-14) advances to the winner’s bracket in a game against UCF, which earlier knocked off Auburn, on Saturday afternoon. With rain in the forecast early in the day, the ability to get games in will be challenged and times could shift. But FSU-UCF is tentatively set for 1 p.m., with TV to be determined.