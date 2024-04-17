Mike Norvell made a point to emphasize that Florida State will be playing a showcase and not a game on Saturday. But he also sees opportunities for many Seminoles to show their skills in a modified format.

The Seminoles will stretch and do individual periods, followed by situational (red zone and special teams, for example) followed by a 15-minute first quarter. Following a break, and potentially some more special teams, there will be a 10-minute second quarter and a grand finale.

Four members of the 1999 national championship team — Peter Warrick, Corey Simon, Travis Minor and Tommy Polley — will also return to Doak Campbell Stadium as guest coaches.

“It’s going to be offense and defense,” Norvell said. “We’ll roll through modified timing. The main part of the scoring will all be part of the grand finale, which we’re excited about getting a couple past players, a part of the 1999 team that was really special. It’s going to be a lot of fun just to see those guys coming back, be a part of it.”

Norvell announced after Tuesday’s practice that quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek will be out for the rest of the spring, including the showcase, due to “minor injuries.” Glenn showed up this spring having added good weight to his 6-foot-2 frame (he’s up to 215 pounds), and the redshirt freshman impressed with his speed and arm strength. Kromenhoek also had moments where he showed an early grasp of the playbook and didn’t look like an early enrollee.

But with those quarterbacks watching Saturday from the sideline, the showcase will be fans’ first look at Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei in the FSU offense. Another early enrollee, Trever Jackson, is just months removed from playing high school football in Orlando and will also get a chance to guide the offense.

“It’s a good opportunity for Trever Jackson,” Norvell said. “He’s been getting the (No.) 2 reps here the last couple of days. Still learning a lot. It’s definitely a lot being thrown at him with everyone, but I thought he’s done some good things. Obviously, a great opportunity for him to get some experience and work and get better.”



