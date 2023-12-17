Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett had flirted with entering the NFL draft in each of the last two years before returning to be a part of an improving front four. On Sunday, he declared for the NFL in a post on Twitter/X.

Lovett expressed his gratitude to those at Mississippi State, where he began his career, and then to those at FSU.

"To Florida State University, thank you for taking a kid from Vicksburg, Mississippi and bringing me in as your own," Lovett posted. "Being part of this university and everything that comes with being a Nole has changed my life forever."

Lovett also gave thanks to the coaching staff and his FSU teammates.

"There isn't any other group of guys I would have rather been on this climb with than you," Lovett posted. "What we did was special and can never be taken from us."

While Lovett does not clarify if he is playing for FSU in the Orange Bowl, the tone of his post infers that he will not play. If that's the case, he joins receiver Johnny Wilson as the two Seminoles who won't participate in the Dec. 30 game against Georgia.

After missing a chunk of the 2022 season due to injury, Lovett was able to play in all 13 games this fall. Lovett recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.