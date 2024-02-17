FSU sports information

The No. 5 Florida State softball team (5-3) fell to No. 4 Georgia by a score of 20-10 on Saturday morning at the Clearwater Invitational.

Georgia came out on fire as they scored 14 runs in the first two innings. Kalei Harding continued to be a bright spot for the Noles as she hit her fourth home run of the season and recorded her team-high 14th RBI. Harding has recorded a hit in seven out of the eight games and has recorded a RBI in six out of the Seminoles' eight games.

FSU added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a couple of errors from the Bulldogs. The Seminoles' bats continued to produce as Madi Frey picked up her first career hit with the bases loaded to bring Annie Potter home. Katie Dack followed that up with a single to bring home Kyrstina Hartley.

Isa Torres continued her successful start to the year as she hit her first career home run in the bottom of the fourth to put two more runs on the board for FSU.

FSU added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Kennedy Harp doubled down the left-field line and eventually came home on a sacrifice fly from Jahni Kerr. Harding picked up her second RBI of the day on a hard line drive to left field.