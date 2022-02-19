Hubbart, No. 11 Seminoles dominate JMU in Game 2, clinch series

One day after Messick struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings, Hubbart struck out 13 in five innings as the Seminoles' pitching once again dominated visiting James Madison in a 13-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State's starting pitching duo of Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart is considered one of the best 1-2 punches in the country. And through two games of the 2022 season, it's as if they're having a competition with themselves to see who can be the most dominant on the mound.

It might be a game they play with each other all season long.

Hubbart allowed just two hits and no earned runs in his five innings of work. All told, the lefty starter and four FSU relievers combined to strike out 19 JMU batters on Saturday afternoon.

Through two games, Florida State pitchers have now struck out 37 hitters and issued just four walks.

Meanwhile, the FSU offense pounded out 16 hits on Saturday afternoon. The biggest one -- literally and figuratively -- came from Miami transfer Alex Toral in the bottom of the fifth.

With the bases loaded, he launched a 418-foot home run over the screen in right to give the Seminoles a 7-0 lead.

Florida State then scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take complete control of the game. Redshirt senior Reese Albert was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Logan Lacey added two hits and two RBIs and Jackson Greene also added two hits for the Seminoles.

Sixteen different FSU players got an at-bat in the game, and 11 of them got hits.

The Seminoles (2-0) will go for the sweep over James Madison on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sophomore left-hander Russ Dunn will get the start on the mound for FSU and will try to follow up what Messick and Hubbart did through the first two games.

That will be a tall task.

Because in 11 2/3 innings pitched, the Seminoles' dynamic duo racked up 24 strikeouts, walked just one, allowed four hits and one earned run.

