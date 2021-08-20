Insider Report: Former 5-star Dent finds success after move back to safety

After starting five games at free safety as a true freshman in 2019, Dent moved to cornerback in 2020 and saw less-than-stellar results. He started five of the seven games he played in, but he often struggled in coverage and saw his production decrease dramatically.

Dent, a former five-star recruit, hasn't received many media requests over the past year or so.

"Nice to be back, y'all," Dent said with a smile after Florida State's practice Friday morning.

Dent recorded 35 tackles and seven pass breakups as a freshman, but just 13 tackles and one PBU as a sophomore.

"I don't think it's a secret -- he struggled last year," FSU coach Mike Norvell said earlier this week.

It's certainly not a secret to Dent, and he's not trying to hide from it, either.

It has been a motivating force in his preparation since the 2020 season ended, and it drives him through each practice during preseason camp.

"Even though it went how it went, with the ups and downs, I felt like that was the best learning experience for me," Dent said Friday. "For me to come back and be ready for this season, I feel like all [those] downs I had put me in the best position."

Norvell said FSU's coaches could see a positive change in Dent's approach and commitment even before spring practice. He was showing more dedication in the weight room, and he started spending more time learning the defense.

And that renewed focus has carried over to this preseason, as Dent has been one of the top performers in the Seminoles' secondary.

"He's really matured a lot," Norvell said.