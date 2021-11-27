It's Football Game Day! Florida State at rival Florida
Florida State takes on the rival Florida Gators today for a chance to become bowl eligible. Today's football game kicks off at Noon ET and will air on ESPN.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
Matchup: Florida State (5-6, 4-4 ACC) at Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Ben Hill Griffin Stadium: (88,548)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 159, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Weather at kickoff: 60° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 64° and 0% chance of rain.
Ben Hill Griffin Seating Chart / Parking Information / Clear Bag Policy
When: Saturday, November 27
Time: 10:30 AM
