 It's Florida State vs. Florida Gators in football. FSU-UF on TV, radio, satellite, weather, betting, events.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-27 08:22:40 -0600') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Florida State at rival Florida

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State takes on the rival Florida Gators today for a chance to become bowl eligible. Today's football game kicks off at Noon ET and will air on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM ALUMNI STADIUM

Matchup: Florida State (5-6, 4-4 ACC) at Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Ben Hill Griffin Stadium: (88,548)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations

Satellite/Online: Sirius: 159, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Weather at kickoff: 60° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 64° and 0% chance of rain.

Florida State has won four of the last five matchups against the Gators in Gainesville.
Pregame Show and Chat with Jeff Cameron

Post-game show with Gene Williams and Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. The show begins 10-15 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Betting the game

Going to the game:  

Ben Hill Griffin Seating Chart / Parking Information / Clear Bag Policy

Stadium Gates Open
When: Saturday, November 27
Time: 10:30 AM

