{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 10:23:40 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Rivalry Game Day! Florida State football hosts the Miami Hurricanes

Gene Williams • Warchant
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL

Matchup: Miami (4-4, 2-3 ACC) at Florida State (4-4, 3-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 133, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Latest Betting Line: FSU -3 / O/U: 49
Weather at kickoff: 69° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 58° and 0% chance of rain. Light winds (5-6 mph)

Going to the game:  

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Miami at Florida State

Nasirildeen racking up tackles, respect from FSU coaches, teammates

Florida State defense: Who's trending in right direction, who's not?

Clark: FSU-Miami rivalry may never be elite again, but FSU still can be

Previewing a huge, and crucial visitor weekend for FSU with Canes in town

Warchant TV: Taggart on playing smart, week of preparation for Miami

Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State football hosts rival Miami

Florida State defense looks to finish strong against Miami

Florida State offense: Who's trending in right direction, who's not?

Seminoles' Briles excited about potential of new-look offensive line

Warchant TV: Briles on Miami, the spark from Hornibrook, Cam at QB

If Hornibrook gets starting nod again, his success. vs. blitz could be a plus

{{ article.author_name }}