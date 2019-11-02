It's Rivalry Game Day! Florida State football hosts the Miami Hurricanes
LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL
Matchup: Miami (4-4, 2-3 ACC) at Florida State (4-4, 3-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 133, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Latest Betting Line: FSU -3 / O/U: 49
Weather at kickoff: 69° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 58° and 0% chance of rain. Light winds (5-6 mph)
Going to the game:
Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns
