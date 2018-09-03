Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 09:21:06 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! FSU's home opener vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech

To2aetpdfkcaj5lmhzss
Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: No. 20 Virginia Tech at No.19 Florida State
Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN | Online/App: WatchESPN | Replay: ESPN3
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations | Sirius: 84, XM: 84
Weather at kickoff: 78° and a 20% chance of rain - End of game: 76° and 20% chance of rain or thunderstorms. NOTE: Best chance for rain/thunderstorms between 5-7 p.m.

Don't miss out our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter

Going to the game:

*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Going to the Game? Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Previewing Virginia Tech at Florida State

Matchup Analysis: Evaluating Willie Taggart's FSU debut vs. Virginia Tech

Warchant TV: Taggart shares final thoughts on season opener

Warchant Report: Breaking down FSU-Virginia Tech, Taggart's debut

RECRUITING:

Visitor Preview: FSU kicks off season with strong first weekend

Five star athlete Quavaris Crouch sets FSU official visit

FSU-VT recruiting visitors list for this weekends season opener

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}