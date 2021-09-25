 FSU football hosts Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Here's what's happening for today's game.
It's Game Day! Louisville at Florida State

Florida State will look to notch its first win of the season today at home vs. Louisville. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on the ESPN2.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's home football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **

Matchup: Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACCC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 103 / XM 194 / Internet/App: 956

Weather at kickoff: 83° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 77° and 0% chance of rain.

Betting Odds

Before the Game

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. Go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to take part in the live interactive chat.

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.

Going to the Game

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Pregame Traffic Pattern / Postgame Traffic Pattern / FSU's Clear Bag Policy

Booster parking lots open - Time: Noon

Legacy Walk

Time: 1 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Marching Chiefs pregame Skull Session

When: Time: 1:15 pm
Where: Dick Howser Stadium at Mike Martin Field

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant  

Previewing Louisville at Florida State

{{ article.author_name }}