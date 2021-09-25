It's Game Day! Louisville at Florida State
Florida State will look to notch its first win of the season today at home vs. Louisville. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on the ESPN2.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's home football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **
** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **
Matchup: Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACCC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 103 / XM 194 / Internet/App: 956
Weather at kickoff: 83° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 77° and 0% chance of rain.
Betting Odds
Before the Game
* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. Go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to take part in the live interactive chat.
After the game
Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.
Going to the Game
Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Pregame Traffic Pattern / Postgame Traffic Pattern / FSU's Clear Bag Policy
Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates
Booster parking lots open - Time: Noon
Legacy Walk
Time: 1 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
Marching Chiefs pregame Skull Session
When: Time: 1:15 pm
Where: Dick Howser Stadium at Mike Martin Field
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Previewing Louisville at Florida State
FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Louisville
Sporting 'Noles: Assessing FSU-Louisville from a Fantasy perspective
FSU Football planning to host 3 key official visitors this weekend
Third-and-Lang: FSU hoping to avoid the Garnet and Golden Sombrero
Beset by injuries, FSU trying to find right combination on offensive line