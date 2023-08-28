Receiver Ja’Khi Douglas will miss a few games due to injury, Florida State coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday.

“Fully expect him back relatively soon,” Norvell said. “He will miss for sure this first contest, probably the first couple as we head into this season.

Douglas played in seven games in 2022, catching 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He has played in 27 games at FSU, grabbing 31 passes for 494 yards (a 15.9-yard average) and five touchdowns.

A redshirt junior, Douglas often stretched the field, pulling in long catches against Miami and Notre Dame in his career.

