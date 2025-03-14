Joey Volini keeps BC in check, Drew Faurot hits 2 of FSU's 4 HRs in win

Joey Volini got into trouble a few times only to find his way out of a jam. It wasn't a six-inning masterpiece but the left-hander delivered a tone-setting start in Florida State's opener against Boston College.

Volini had eight strikeouts, including three straight to strand runners in scoring position in the third, and didn't allow an earned run in the Seminoles 8-2 win over the Eagles in the ACC opener for both teams on Friday night.

Stepping in for a second straight series to start on a Friday, Volini wasn't as sharp as a week ago. But he scattered four hits and two walks while throwing 88 pitches (57 strikes).

In the third inning, he dodged a jam and left runners on second and third with no outs by going strikeout, strikeout, strikeout.

"We talk about being your own reliever," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "If you’re going to be a good starting pitcher you got to relieve yourself from time to time. That was big. The game was up for grabs at that point, clearly. That inning could have gone sideways in a hurry. He made some of his best pitches when he needed to in that inning."

Said Volini: "Being able to stay focused, stay locked in. Execute pitches."

Volini improved to 5-0 and saw his ERA drop to 0.92. He has allowed just three earned runs in his five starts.

Drew Faurot hit a pair of solo home runs, one left-handed in the second inning and later in the eighth hitting right-handed.

"Faurot, from both sides of the plate, you don't see that very often," Jarrett said. "You can go years, decades and not be in park when that happens. Happened today."



