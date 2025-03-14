Joey Volini keeps BC in check, Drew Faurot hits 2 of FSU's 4 HRs in win

Joey Volini got into trouble a few times only to find his way out of a jam. It wasn't a six-inning masterpiece but the left-hander delivered a tone-setting start in Florida State's opener against Boston College.
Volini had eight strikeouts, including three straight to strand runners in scoring position in the third, and didn't allow an earned run in the Seminoles 8-2 win over the Eagles in the ACC opener for both teams on Friday night.
Stepping in for a second straight series to start on a Friday, Volini wasn't as sharp as a week ago. But he scattered four hits and two walks while throwing 88 pitches (57 strikes).
In the third inning, he dodged a jam and left runners on second and third with no outs by going strikeout, strikeout, strikeout.
"We talk about being your own reliever," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "If you’re going to be a good starting pitcher you got to relieve yourself from time to time. That was big. The game was up for grabs at that point, clearly. That inning could have gone sideways in a hurry. He made some of his best pitches when he needed to in that inning."
Said Volini: "Being able to stay focused, stay locked in. Execute pitches."
Volini improved to 5-0 and saw his ERA drop to 0.92. He has allowed just three earned runs in his five starts.
Drew Faurot hit a pair of solo home runs, one left-handed in the second inning and later in the eighth hitting right-handed.
"Faurot, from both sides of the plate, you don't see that very often," Jarrett said. "You can go years, decades and not be in park when that happens. Happened today."
Alex Lodise and Myles Bailey hit two-run home runs. FSU (16-1, 1-0 ACC) accumulated 14 hits against seven BC relievers.
Gage Harrelson also went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two hit by pitches. Harrelson had a .494 on-base percentage coming into the night.
Vince Cimini had a double in the fourth, promptly stole third and then scored BC's run on an errant throw from catcher Hunter Carns down to third.
But that was all BC could manage until plating a run in the ninth. Volini worked his way out of minor trouble in a few innings.
Right-hander Peyton Prescott tossed two shutout innings, striking out three, walking one and hitting a batter but also hitting 97 and 98 mph on the radar gun consistently. Beck Milner had an RBI single in the ninth off Ben Barrett, who had two strikeouts.
FSU's pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
The Eagles had been hot, taking two of three in a series win at Virginia, but drop to 7-7 and 2-2 ACC.
Friday was the team’s annual Seminole Heritage game, where Florida State celebrated its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The Seminoles wore turquoise hats.
Up next
FSU and BC will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Both games will stream live on ACC Network Extra.
Jarrett said Jamie Arnold will pitch the first game on Saturday.
