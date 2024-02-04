Howard has long been a coveted prospect and has more than 35 offers. While he hasn’t announced finalists, it’s plausible schools he visited in 2023 — FSU, Florida, UCF, Auburn and Notre Dame — are among them.

“I really just like the coaches,” Howard said. “They were my first offer so that will always hold a special place with me. Coach Dugans, he’s a really good recruiter and more of family with me. Coach Norvell is too. And I just love that relationship that they’ve build with me ever since freshman year.”

While Koby Howard does not yet have a final group of schools he’s considering, he has been a frequent visitor to Florida State and has built a relationship with coach Mike Norvell and receivers coach Ron Dugans. With every visit, he can further see how he fits in to the offense.

He’s weighing his options and following a Junior Day visit on Saturday, and Howard said he is close to dropping a list of top schools. He also said he will commit before his senior season. As he left the Moore Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon, Howard wore an FSU baseball hat while talking with reporters.

“As my time comes closer to committing, I feel I need to know where I’ll be playing in the offense and just a lot about the offense,” Howard said. “I feel like I got to know a lot about that today and I’m really glad I did.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Howard is a prolific receiver, hauling in 65 receptions for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna as a junior. He also ran for 224 yards with four touchdowns.

Howard said the coaches showed him film of All-ACC receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, where they lined up and what routes they ran. It was clear Howard can see how he fits into Norvell’s offense, which the coach frequently says is one “made for playmakers.”

“I really get excited watching the offense,” Howard said. “Just seeing how coach Dugans wants to use me in the offense, try to get me with the best 1-on-1 matchups that he can. Just watching Keon Coleman, he’s exciting to watch in this offense. I really feel this offense can help me excel.”