Link Jarrett sees progress in FSU at-bat quality but wants more improvement

It's probably doubtful that anyone has higher standards for the Florida State baseball lineup than Link Jarrett.

A former FSU baseball player himself, still the all-time NCAA leader in assists (802) and a primary supervisor in FSU's offensive approach, Jarrett expects a lot of his players at the plate.

Given all FSU lost off last year's College World Series team -- two first-round hitters and four batters taken in the first four rounds of the MLB Draft -- it was fair to expect a bit of a step back in offensive production.

Seven games into the season, FSU's offense still measures up favorably with the rest of the country. The Seminoles (7-0) are 23rd nationally and third in the ACC in batting average (.336), with nine or more hits in each of their last six games after they managed just four on Opening Day. Their 10 home runs are tied for 30th nationally and third in the ACC.

While Jarrett admitted after Sunday's 5-3 win over Penn that the team's offensive approach improved from the first weekend of the season to the second, he believes there's still plenty more room for progress entering Tuesday's 6 p.m. game at Jacksonville (3-4).

"I think we probably moved the needle forward a bit (vs. Penn). It's still not fully engaged, complete at-bats. Immersion and pitch selection and how dialed in you are of the at-bat is the whole key to this..." Jarrett said. "It's a work in progress right now. I can't say that I love what I'm seeing out of the at-bats. I do think it has moved forward a little bit."

Texas Tech transfer Gage Harrelson has been exactly the spark plug the Seminoles hoped he would be when they placed him in the leadoff spot. His .433 batting average is the best among FSU's everyday starters and he has the team lead in hits (13) and is tied for the team lead in RBI (11).

Junior middle infielders Alex Lodise (.400 with three home runs) and Drew Faurot (.379 with three homers) have been early highlights of FSU's lineup as well.

One area where the FSU lineup has struggled, though, is an aspect of the game where baseball as a whole has drifted towards over the last decade or so. The Seminoles are striking out a lot.

Through seven games, FSU has 57 strikeouts at the plate (second-most in the ACC), having struck out 10+ times in four games so far this season. At 8.14 strikeouts per game, that's over a full strikeout more than the 2024 FSU team averaged per game (7.12) and the hardest part of the schedule hasn't even begun yet.

"All in all, it's still not quite calibrated to the point of feeling like it's just quality AB, quality AB, quality AB," Jarrett said. "The strikeouts will happen from time to time, it's inevitable. The overall quality of things is probably not quite where we want it to be yet."

You can make a case that FSU's lineup has also been a bit unlucky as well. In Sunday's game vs. Penn alone, the Seminoles had numerous 100+ mph exit-velocity hits that were caught or fielded and resulted in outs.

Over the course of the season, a team hopes that strikeouts decrease while that ball-in-play luck evens out.

"If some of these balls we're talking about that are hit so hard, as hard as you can hit a ball with not a lot to show for it, if a couple of those are different, how do some of these innings look and feel and what is the discussion and the score of the game?" Jarrett said. "It's a tricky thing to measure but I would say it's not quite where we need it to be."

