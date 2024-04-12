It started as a simple idea between David Plack and Link Jarrett.

Although baseball games aren't the traditional atmosphere for pep bands, a section of the Florida State Marching Chiefs were invited to attend a fall-ball scrimmage at Dick Howser Stadium last October to play the National Anthem and the FSU fight song before it got underway.

"(Jarrett) could not have been more appreciative and complimentary and stated numerous times how much he appreciates what we do for FSU athletics," Plack, FSU's director of athletic bands, told the Osceola. "He made a big impression on our students. We then both talked about our mutual desire to have us come out for a ‘big’ game in the regular season."

That big game, as it turned out, was picked out to be Tuesday's home game vs. Florida. But what started as a simple pregame idea quickly evolved into so much more.

"We met just last week to talk details and started asking the what ifs. What if you all stayed and played the entire time? What if you all started playing Seminole Uprising when the team takes the field for the first time?" Plack said. "Randy Burdette, FSU baseball’s director of program development, and I got creative and with help and assistance from FSU ticketing, facilities, Bailey DeHart in marketing and others, came up with a plan to make it work. It exceeded our expectations and we had numerous opportunities to add to the atmosphere and impact the game."

A group of 100 or so Chiefs arrived an hour before the game and were seated in the right-field bleachers. They treated the event as if it was a football or basketball game they normally attend, playing throughout pregame warmups, blaring the War Chant at big moments in the game and, of course, playing the fight song each time the Seminoles scored a run.

That wound up being quite a few times as No. 10 FSU ran away with a resounding 19-4 win over the Gators to complete a regular-season sweep. The Chiefs helped create perhaps the most raucous environment in Dick Howser Stadium history as 6,700 fans attended Tuesday's game (tied for seventh-most in DHS history) and plenty more students who couldn't get into the sellout game climbed onto the outfield wall in right field behind the chain-link fence to get a view of the beatdown performance by the Seminoles and the chaos that was Howser on this night.

"I think that's the best atmosphere I've ever seen in a game that I've coached or played at this level. It was just awesome..." Jarrett said after Tuesday's win. "I never thought we would have that many of (the Chiefs) that were able to make it out. It was just a really cool part of what makes Florida State so special."