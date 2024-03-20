Even though he's a veteran of Tour of Duty and Florida State's offseason conditioning program at this point, Patrick Payton brought a different approach to this year's program.

Because while he's gradually gained weight during his time as a Seminole, going from lanky defensive end prospect to impactful edge-rusher, he made a sizable jump this offseason.

After playing the 2023 season at a listed weight of 239 pounds, he's now listed at 254 pounds entering spring camp.

"It feels good knowing that I have little bit more pop in my punch..." Payton said after Tuesday's first spring practice. "It's been a goal for three years for real, since I got here. I came in at like 200 pounds so to see myself go from 200 to 250-something, it feels real good because that's been my goal since I've been here. It's been a long time coming of trusting coach Storms, training, nutrition, everyone has been a part of that. I'm just thankful for it all."

Payton has been happy with the strides he's seen in his physical growth over the last few months. However, he needed to see how he carried his added weight in a football practice before truly believing this could play at a weight over 250 pounds.

Thankfully, Tuesday's first spring practice confirmed that Payton's new 15 pounds won't change how he plays. Even though he's now 39 pounds heavier than he was when he signed with FSU in December 2020 at 215 pounds, it hasn't changed his play style.

"Even though I got a little bigger, I'm still moving at the same speed. That's what I was really trying to see, see if I am still moving the same," Payton said. "I feel the same. I was trying to see if I was fatigued at all, but no, I feel really good. It feels like a regular day for me."

That's significant for Payton as he's been remarkably effective over the last two seasons while being a bit undersized for a traditional defensive end. Over the last two seasons, Payton appeared in all 27 games and recorded 20.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.