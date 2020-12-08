The Florida State men's basketball team didn't feel the sting of defeat much last season. The Seminoles, who won the outright regular-season ACC championship, only lost five times all year. But one of those losses was to the team they'll be hosting on Wednesday night as No. 20 FSU (1-0) takes on Indiana (3-1) at the Tucker Center as part of the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. The game was originally slated to be played at 9:15 p.m. ET, but was moved to 7:15 after the Louisville-Wisconsin game was postponed. It will air on ESPN. "I think they have probably worked through some of the things that I'm just now dealing with," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said of the Hoosiers, who will be playing their fifth game this season. "That's a pretty good situation, going on the road, playing the Challenge with a lot of film work, a lot of corrections, a lot of development just from the mental aspect of being comfortable." The Seminoles, meanwhile, have played just one game this year -- the lowest total of any team in the ACC. Eleven conference schools have played at least three games already, and five have played four games. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Senior guard M.J. Walker led the FSU basketball team with 17 points in last week's season opener vs. North Florida. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

That means Florida State has just 40 minutes of actual game film of itself to watch, and that came against a North Florida team that was playing without its leading scorer. "We've got to find a way in the next couple of days to accelerate the learning curve," Hamilton said. "It's obvious we have a long way to go. Not with chemistry but just being in sync." Florida State easily dispatched of the Ospreys last week, leading by double-figures the entire second half. But it was far from a crisp performance. The Seminoles were just 7 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 46 percent from the floor overall. They also allowed North Florida to finish the game by making eight of its last nine 3-point attempts. "There are so many things that we are not efficient in that concerns me with the development of where we are," Hamilton said. He said he's glad the Seminoles didn't elect to play in early season tournament like Indiana did, because he felt it was better for them to work on themselves during that time than prepare for multiple opponents. But now that means his team is about to play three games in six days against Indiana, Florida and Georgia Tech. That's a big step up in competition, especially for a team that features four first-year players. "This is where we are," he said. "It's right on top of us. I'm sure I'm not the only (coach) in the country that's saying the same thing, that we're not where we would like to be."