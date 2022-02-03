Norvell talks FSU's 2022 schedule, new staff positions, roster turnover

“I definitely like how the schedule lines up. We just have to work to go be our best throughout that journey.”

“It’s a great schedule. You look at those games throughout the season, the opportunities that we are going to have. Our guys, they’re fired up about it. We’ve got a lot of work to do from now until then,” Norvell said. “It's going to be a challenging schedule. With the talent returning in our league, it's going to be exciting. ...

Head coach Mike Norvell pulled back the curtain a little bit Thursday morning, when he appeared on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show and commented on the 2022 slate, his roster and several recent staff developments within the program.

The recent release of the Florida State football team’s 2022 football schedule , with the Seminoles now just a month out from spring football, has FSU fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store this fall.

From a staff standpoint, Norvell reportedly has hired former Oregon State staffer Darrick Yray for a newly created General Manager position. While that hiring has not been announced officially by the school, the head coach commented on what that position entails and how it will assist with the, “continued development of our roster.”

He said it is essential in this age of the transfer portal.

“When you look at the personnel departments and where college football is going -- the constant changes of a roster from year to year -- to make sure you have a declared set of eyes that are always making sure there is an alignment within our personnel department,” Norvell said. “The current state of the roster, but also future developments, whether it is recruiting or the transfer portal, the ebb and flow of needs and keeping that in a coordinated approach.”

Looking ahead to the future of the roster, Norvell said the Seminoles have nearly two dozen new players -- transfers and freshmen -- already enrolled for the spring semester.

“We’re really excited about it," he said. "We have 23 newcomers that are here in spring classes this semester. For them to be able to implemented within our offseason program, seeing the growth that they have already had.”

The third-year head coach added that priority one this spring will be consistency, and he will be looking for the team to continue to “show up every day with a like-minded approach,” as he praised them for doing in 2021.

“To see how smooth of a transition it has been for these newcomers. The way that our guys are working together is just going to help elevate all aspects of our program,” Norvell said. “Those prior experiences are giving us a lot of confidence to what we are going to be able to do as we move forward.”

Norvell has made several hires in recent weeks for his off-field staff, and one of them is a former FSU great on the field -- Corey Fuller. Fuller, who played cornerback at FSU from 1990-94, will serve as director of football relations.

Norvell called Fuller, “a great addition for our program.“

“The passion, that is something that shows up daily. We’ve been able to build a great relationship these past few years,” Norvell said. “It was just the right fit for us. For someone to come in and to be able to share to our players that Seminole standard and expectation, day in and day out … Corey has lived that.”

With one of the youngest teams in college football his first two seasons as head coach, Norvell also said he was excited about the level of returning talent on the roster from 2021.

“It’s the most guys I have had in a spring practice. The competition is obviously going to be here," he said. "It’s an exciting time for this this team. The way guys have approached winter workouts, it’s been fun. ...

“We’re excited about the returning production; we’re excited about the future competition. You see that in some of the guys that we’ve been able to bring in, whether it’s been true freshmen who have started early, some of the transfers that have been able to join our program. It’s going to build the depth, the competition, and the opportunity that is ahead … it’s going to be a fun spring.”

