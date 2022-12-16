Notes: Darin Green Jr. heating up, Baba Miller's development in practice
Florida State has turned a corner in the last four games, and so too has Darin Green Jr. The UCF transfer is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc.
“We’re getting a little bit more of an interior game established, which means that people have to pay a little more attention to our inside game, which doesn't allow them to lock up as much on the perimeter,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Most teams are basically almost faceguarding him, almost play no-catch on him. I think it's a combination of him adjusting more to our system and the better ball movement of our team.”
Green was often tentative early in the season, although he still shot a respectable 39.5 percent from deep. He scored in double figures in three of the Seminoles’ first eight games. But now Green has made modest improvements, and he’s done it by scoring in double figures in three of the last four games (two of which came against top-5 opponents in Purdue and Virginia).
The Seminoles (3-9) have often struggled in the half-court offense, and the team is shooting just 45.6 percent on two-point attempts and 32.7 percent on three-point attempts. Hamilton notes he has seen improvement of late as FSU goes into Saturday’s game against St. John’s (10-1) at Sunrise, Fla.
“Our unit with four guards on the floor, we're moving the ball a little better,” Hamilton said. “The player movement, the ball movement. (Jalen) Warley has a lot to do with that. I think that he has brought another level of execution on the offensive end. I think that has a lot to do with him (Darin Green) getting better looks because the ball is moving better. Caleb (Mills) is a little more comfortable off the ball and that creates some help in recovery situations for him. Chandler (Jackson) is improving with a limited amount of experience.”
Up next
The FSU-St. John’s game will be televised on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports Florida. The Red Storm (10-1) are led by 6-foot-11 center Joel Soriano, who is averaging 14.5 points and 12.6 rebounds.
“St. John’s has a guy averaging a double-double,” Hamilton said. “He leads the nation in double-doubles (with nine), which is a rarity in itself.”
FSU is 138th in the KenPom.com ratings, while St. John’s is No. 52.
Baba Miller's progress
Freshman Baba Miller has been forced to watch games from the bench as a result of the NCAA’s 16-game suspension. But he has been able to practice, work hard in the strength and conditioning program and Hamilton discussed the forward’s development.
“Baba is really practicing with the kids that play,” Hamilton said. “Early on he was working with the green team (scout team). I think he's really trying to improve in all areas. He's gained a little bit of weight, gotten a lot stronger. He still is developing in those areas. And we are now working him with the guys who play, so he's picking up things a lot better. His attitude is tremendous. He's probably cheering on the sideline more than a cheerleader.
"He's involved, he's committed. He's asking questions. And so I think he's getting his mindset, developing his mindset every day. He's very anxious. He's concerned that we've had so many injuries and he’s trying to get ready that he's able to contribute when his time comes to play.”
