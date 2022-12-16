Florida State has turned a corner in the last four games, and so too has Darin Green Jr. The UCF transfer is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc.

“We’re getting a little bit more of an interior game established, which means that people have to pay a little more attention to our inside game, which doesn't allow them to lock up as much on the perimeter,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Most teams are basically almost faceguarding him, almost play no-catch on him. I think it's a combination of him adjusting more to our system and the better ball movement of our team.”

Green was often tentative early in the season, although he still shot a respectable 39.5 percent from deep. He scored in double figures in three of the Seminoles’ first eight games. But now Green has made modest improvements, and he’s done it by scoring in double figures in three of the last four games (two of which came against top-5 opponents in Purdue and Virginia).

The Seminoles (3-9) have often struggled in the half-court offense, and the team is shooting just 45.6 percent on two-point attempts and 32.7 percent on three-point attempts. Hamilton notes he has seen improvement of late as FSU goes into Saturday’s game against St. John’s (10-1) at Sunrise, Fla.

“Our unit with four guards on the floor, we're moving the ball a little better,” Hamilton said. “The player movement, the ball movement. (Jalen) Warley has a lot to do with that. I think that he has brought another level of execution on the offensive end. I think that has a lot to do with him (Darin Green) getting better looks because the ball is moving better. Caleb (Mills) is a little more comfortable off the ball and that creates some help in recovery situations for him. Chandler (Jackson) is improving with a limited amount of experience.”