Florida State has dropped out of the major college baseball rankings. But the Seminoles will continue to face a gauntlet of top-25 programs in the coming weeks.

Next up for FSU (12-8) is a home game with No. 2 Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network). The Gators (18-4) are coming off a series win over Alabama, and they are ranked second by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1baseball.com.

Right-hander Ben Barrett (0-0, 3.18 ERA) will pitch for FSU. RHP Tyler Nesbitt (1-0, 1.17 ERA) will pitch for Florida.

FSU will then travel to face Virginia (17-2), which just won a series at NC State. The Cavaliers are 7th in the BA poll and 8th in the D1 rankings. The Seminoles will play another Tuesday game against Florida in Jacksonville and then travel to play Miami (13th by BA and 17th by D1).

The Seminoles are coming off a series loss to Boston College, which was ranked by Baseball America going into the weekend and is up a spot to No. 17 (BC is now 16th by D1). FSU was ranked 21st going into the BC series by D1baseball and was not ranked by Baseball America.

LSU is in the top spot in the Baseball America poll, followed by Florida, Louisville, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

FSU also dropped out of the Perfect Game poll. Florida is in the No. 2 spot, with Virginia at No. 9.

