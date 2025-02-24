Notes: FSU offers 2026 4-star DT Elijah Golden, QB Bowe Bentley sets visit

Florida State extended an offer to four-star defensive tackle prospect Elijah Golden on Monday. The 6-foot-4 and 270-pound rising senior from Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney announced the offer from the Seminoles on social media. Golden is ranked by Rivals as the 19th-best DT prospect in the country for 2026.

Advertisement

Golden's recruitment has blown up over the last several weeks with Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia all offering since mid-January. He also has an offer from Notre Dame, a school to which he has taken multiple unofficial visits during his high school career. Golden also holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan and Washington.

Notes and updates

Bentley has confirmed with the Osceola that he will be on Florida State's campus on March 22 on the back end of a flurry of spring visits for the Celina (Tex.) quarterback. He will be visiting Oklahoma (March 8), LSU (March 15), Ohio State (March 19) and Georgia Tech (March 29).

One of the top linebackers in the class of 2026 has set an official visit date with FSU for later this year. Four-star prospect Rodney Colton confirmed with the Osceola on Monday that he has locked in an official visit with the Seminoles for the weekend of Oct. 4. That is the same weekend that FSU host Miami. He also has official visits set for this spring and summer with SMU, UCLA, Penn State, Missouri, Tennessee and Colorado.

Four-star CB prospect Dorian Barney, who took an unofficial visit to FSU in January, has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to 12 teams. Florida State is among that group along with Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, UNC, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, TAMU, Miami and Colorado.