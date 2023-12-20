One of nation's top corners, Charles Lester signs with FSU
One of the biggest pieces of a large defensive back class, Charles Lester signed with Florida State on Wednesday. Lester joins a group of expected FSU signees in KJ Bolden, Ricky Knight III, Jamari Howard and Cai Bates.
Lester is highly regarded by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 5 cornerback, No. 10 player in Florida and No. 49 nationally.
While quarterbacks didn’t throw his way much, Lester still had 50 tackles for Venice (Fla.) in his senior season. He also returned seven kicks for a 27.9-yard average.
Lester also had a combined 968 receiving yards the last three seasons, averaging 13.4 yards per reception. In the state championship game, he tossed a 62-yard pass after taking the ball on an end around.
The 6-foot-2, 183-pound Lester picked FSU in July over schools like Alabama, Colorado and Michigan State — all schools he had visited.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Lester: "Lester is someone that plays with a ton of passion. He was devastated losing the state title game. Here is a kid that gets after it on the football field. He will come up and challenge another team’s top receiver. He has good coverage skills. You will see his footwork is what sets him apart from other defensive backs. He does not get out of position very often. He has all the tools to be an elite level corner at the next level."
Please click on the link below to view Lester's HUDL highlights.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple