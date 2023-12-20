One of the biggest pieces of a large defensive back class, Charles Lester signed with Florida State on Wednesday. Lester joins a group of expected FSU signees in KJ Bolden, Ricky Knight III, Jamari Howard and Cai Bates.

Lester is highly regarded by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 5 cornerback, No. 10 player in Florida and No. 49 nationally.

While quarterbacks didn’t throw his way much, Lester still had 50 tackles for Venice (Fla.) in his senior season. He also returned seven kicks for a 27.9-yard average.

Lester also had a combined 968 receiving yards the last three seasons, averaging 13.4 yards per reception. In the state championship game, he tossed a 62-yard pass after taking the ball on an end around.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound Lester picked FSU in July over schools like Alabama, Colorado and Michigan State — all schools he had visited.