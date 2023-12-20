Florida State was able to flip Landen Thomas from Georgia in April, and on Wednesday the tight end signed with the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Thomas is the No. 4 tight end in the class of 2024 by Rivals and the No. 11 prospect in Georgia. In his last three seasons at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, Thomas racked up 1,820 receiving yards.

Thomas caught 35 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this fall. He also had four rushing touchdowns on just five carries, often scoring out of the wildcat. Thomas' capabilities as a pass-catcher, blocker and runner make him a valuable asset as coach Mike Norvell and the staff often use two-TE sets.

He arrives at a time when Florida State has elevated its tight end group but will also see Jaheim Bell move on to the NFL while Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel have entered the transfer portal. Thomas will enroll early next month and have his opportunity to complete with Kyle Morlock and Jackson West for playing time.

Watch Landen Thomas' HUDL highlights