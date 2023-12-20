One of nation's top TE prospects, Landen Thomas signs with FSU
Florida State was able to flip Landen Thomas from Georgia in April, and on Wednesday the tight end signed with the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Thomas is the No. 4 tight end in the class of 2024 by Rivals and the No. 11 prospect in Georgia. In his last three seasons at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, Thomas racked up 1,820 receiving yards.
Thomas caught 35 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this fall. He also had four rushing touchdowns on just five carries, often scoring out of the wildcat. Thomas' capabilities as a pass-catcher, blocker and runner make him a valuable asset as coach Mike Norvell and the staff often use two-TE sets.
He arrives at a time when Florida State has elevated its tight end group but will also see Jaheim Bell move on to the NFL while Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel have entered the transfer portal. Thomas will enroll early next month and have his opportunity to complete with Kyle Morlock and Jackson West for playing time.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Thomas: "Thomas lines up on the outside as a receiver. You will see him get good positioning on a defensive back or linebacker. He has good size. He is going to be a match up problem for opposing defenses. He has too much size to put a defensive back on him. He is too fast to line up a linebacker on Thomas. He has good hands. He is someone that I feel could come in early and contribute right away."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Thomas: "Thomas is extremely talented and versatile. He has excellent size and length and is very athletic. He has excellent speed, very good hands and can run with the ball after the catch. There isn't much you don't like when you watch his highlight tape. Will need to work on his run blocking once he gets to FSU and learn how to play as unit tight end (attached to the offensive line), but certainly he has the potential to be a very big weapon in the FSU offense, especially if he can turn into an end-line and lead blocker."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple