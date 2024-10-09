Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Wednesday

in other news
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of the bye week
Some freshmen stood out, but pass-catching remained a problem at Tuesday morning's FSU practice.
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on FSU's run game struggles, Brock Glenn
Alex Atkins dives into why the run game and OL has struggled to help the run game, Brock Glenn and more.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Brock Glenn, young TEs, WR drops
Mike Norvell on Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek, young TEs, WR drops.
Osceola Video: Highlights of QBs, freshmen in FSU's Tuesday practice
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Tuesday, featuring quarterbacks and freshmen.
Seminole Sidelines: Brock Glenn's start, youth movement, a much-needed bye
Brock Glenn's impressive start against Clemson and what we saw from the freshmen TEs, improving against the run.
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Wednesday morning.
