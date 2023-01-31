For the first time this preseason, new Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett addressed the media before Tuesday's practice.

Here were some of his talking points:

Jarrett talked about giving the outfielders chances in each of the three spots to make sure their skillset as a fielder is being maximized. Mentioned how Jaime Ferrer has been great in right field, but that they are also getting him some work in right field. "If that betters the overall group to move an outfielder around then I'm all for it." Also mentions that while he sees James Tibbs as a "capable" outfielder, they've been working him at first base to see if he can handle that which would open the possibility of getting another left-handed bat in the lineup.

In terms of position battles, Jarrett made it sound like Jordan Carrion is locked into shortstop as expected and true freshman Cam Smith will be the starting third baseman, also as expected. He said second base is wide open, mentioning freshman Titan Kamaka and returning transfer Nander De Sedas as contenders. He said first base is also open, throwing Cade Bush, Gunnett Carlson and Tibbs as the main contenders there. Behind the plate, Jarrett said returning starter Colton Vincent is "solid" and that a few other players such as Lance Trippel, Santiago Ordonez and Baz Jimenez are making that perhaps the deepest position group at the moment. On the injury front, West Virginia transfer McGwire Holbrook is sidelined with a hand injury, but will return at some point during the season.

On the mound, it sounds like FSU isn't in an immediate rush to place players firmly into roles. Jarrett said that both Wyatt Crowell and Jackson Baumeister are "front-line guys" for FSU, but wasn't ready to put them as front-line starters or key relievers. He added that there may not be a ton of experience on the FSU pitching staff entering the season, but they have seen some encouraging signs of growth from the returning pitchers. Jarrett said that decisions about who will be in the starting rotation will have to start being made after this weekend and that the following weekend it really has to be set in stone.

"We're just not there. When these guys are throwing three innings at a time, we're not really ready to establish the roles yet. I think we have guys that are capable of filling the roles. We just haven't gotten to the point of nailing it down."