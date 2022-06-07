Rating the room: Dynamic potential at cornerback spot for Seminoles

What are the position strengths and weaknesses? How is the depth? Is additional help needed through the transfer portal?

With the Florida State football team now beginning summer workouts, Warchant has been breaking down each position group on the Seminoles' offense and defense.

Projected Depth Chart

There might not be another college football program in the country that has produced more star cornerbacks than Florida State. From Bobby Butler to Deion Sanders to Terrell Buckley to Xavier Rhodes to Jalen Ramsey to Asante Samuel -- and a whole lot more in between -- the Seminoles have produced some of the best in the history of the sport.

There's no way to know yet if there's another future star corner on the current roster, but there are a couple that certainly have shown flashes. Chief among them is sophomore Omarion "Duke" Cooper, who looked like the best defensive back on the team in the spring and should have one of the starting corner spots locked down heading into the fall.

After missing almost all of his first preseason with an injury or ailment, Cooper quickly worked his way into the rotation during his freshman season, then started the final three games of the year. He recorded two impressive interceptions -- against rivals Miami and Clemson, no less -- then looked the part of a shutdown corner throughout the spring.

The question is: Who will start on the other side? There are a number of names that could be in contention, from converted safety Renardo Green to Louisville transfer Greedy Vance to starting nickelback Kevin Knowles to perhaps even redshirt junior Jarrian Jones. There are even two hotshot freshmen who might find themselves in the mix at some point in Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall.

The 'other' spot

It seems almost certain Cooper will be manning one of the starting cornerback spots for the FSU defense. At the end of spring, it seemed as if Green, a corner-turned-safety-turned-back-to corner, was getting most of the reps on the opposite side. But that certainly doesn't mean anything is cemented. Not by a long shot.

Vance didn't come to FSU to be a backup. He is very much in contention to start as well. But the one issue he seemed to have -- repeatedly -- during the spring was getting flagged for pass interference on throws down the sideline.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller seems to like Kevin Knowles as the starter at slot corner, so it's unlikely he pulls the sophomore off that duty. Which means players like Jones, Green, Vance and maybe one of the two freshmen will be lining up on the other side of Cooper when the season begins. Redshirt sophomore Demorie Tate will also get opportunities to compete.



