Rating the room: Dynamic potential at cornerback spot for Seminoles
With the Florida State football team now beginning summer workouts, Warchant has been breaking down each position group on the Seminoles' offense and defense.
What are the position strengths and weaknesses? How is the depth? Is additional help needed through the transfer portal?
We've been answering each of those questions and more, and we conclude the series today with the cornerbacks. And don't miss the earlier previews: Running Back | Quarterback | Tight ends | Offensive line | Wide Receiver | Defensive end | Defensive Tackle | Linebacker | Safeties
Projected Depth Chart
There might not be another college football program in the country that has produced more star cornerbacks than Florida State. From Bobby Butler to Deion Sanders to Terrell Buckley to Xavier Rhodes to Jalen Ramsey to Asante Samuel -- and a whole lot more in between -- the Seminoles have produced some of the best in the history of the sport.
There's no way to know yet if there's another future star corner on the current roster, but there are a couple that certainly have shown flashes. Chief among them is sophomore Omarion "Duke" Cooper, who looked like the best defensive back on the team in the spring and should have one of the starting corner spots locked down heading into the fall.
After missing almost all of his first preseason with an injury or ailment, Cooper quickly worked his way into the rotation during his freshman season, then started the final three games of the year. He recorded two impressive interceptions -- against rivals Miami and Clemson, no less -- then looked the part of a shutdown corner throughout the spring.
The question is: Who will start on the other side? There are a number of names that could be in contention, from converted safety Renardo Green to Louisville transfer Greedy Vance to starting nickelback Kevin Knowles to perhaps even redshirt junior Jarrian Jones. There are even two hotshot freshmen who might find themselves in the mix at some point in Azareye'h Thomas and Sam McCall.
The 'other' spot
It seems almost certain Cooper will be manning one of the starting cornerback spots for the FSU defense. At the end of spring, it seemed as if Green, a corner-turned-safety-turned-back-to corner, was getting most of the reps on the opposite side. But that certainly doesn't mean anything is cemented. Not by a long shot.
Vance didn't come to FSU to be a backup. He is very much in contention to start as well. But the one issue he seemed to have -- repeatedly -- during the spring was getting flagged for pass interference on throws down the sideline.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller seems to like Kevin Knowles as the starter at slot corner, so it's unlikely he pulls the sophomore off that duty. Which means players like Jones, Green, Vance and maybe one of the two freshmen will be lining up on the other side of Cooper when the season begins. Redshirt sophomore Demorie Tate will also get opportunities to compete.
The two freshmen
In many observers' eyes, the most impressive early enrollee for the Florida State Seminoles during the spring was Azareye'h Thomas. Not only does he have the requisite size and speed to be a cover corner at this level, but he showed -- from the very first day -- that he has terrific ball skills and an ultra-competitive mindset when the football is thrown his way. He consistently out-leapt, out-fought, out-athleted the receivers during those practices.
It might be a bit presumptuous to think Thomas can start right away in a secondary with so many returners, especially considering the only freshman corner to start a season opener for FSU in the last 35 years was some guy named Jalen Ramsey. But Thomas could very well work himself in the rotation. Quickly.
As for McCall, he was also one of the highest-rated recruits of the 2022 class. And while he didn't excel to the level Thomas did during the spring, he certainly showed flashes of his potential. And could also be a part of the rotation at some point this season if he continues to progress.
Outlook for 2022
This could be an excellent year for FSU's cornerback position. There is real potential at the position, perhaps even a couple of future NFL draft picks in the mix. But the most talented players on the depth chart are all young -- Cooper and Knowles are sophomores and Thomas and McCall are true freshmen. So, there figures to be some occasional growing pains. Even with that influx of talent.
If one of the other corners can grab hold of the spot opposite of Cooper and shine, then this should be an above-average unit in the ACC.
Needs this offseason
None. FSU has flirted with a couple of transfer/JUCO cornerback options, but that has not been a priority.
Grade entering the summer
B: Above average in the ACC
The only reason this isn't an A is because of the inexperience of the group. Even Cooper has only started three games in his career. Green, Jones and Vance have yet to show they can be top-flight corners at this level, but that doesn't mean they can't be viable options. They are all experienced, and at the very least have proven to be adequate until the freshmen are ready.
