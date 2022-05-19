Rating the Room: Evaluating FSU's defensive ends entering the summer

What are the position strengths and weaknesses? How is the depth? Is additional help needed through the transfer portal?

With the spring semester having come to a close and the Florida State football team preparing for the start of summer workouts, it's time to take stock of each position on the Seminoles' offense and defense.

Projected Depth Chart

There isn't a position on the team that took a bigger hit from graduation than defensive end. Nothing even comes close.

Not only did the Seminole lose All-American and first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, but they lost his counterpart, Keir Thomas, as well. The duo combined for 112 tackles, 18.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.

The current defensive ends on the FSU roster totaled 22 tackles and five sacks combined. So, there's a whole lot of unproven players trying to replace the Johnson-Thomas combination in 2022. But just because it's unproven doesn't mean it's untalented. Here's our guess of who will be getting the most playing time this season for the Seminoles on the edge.

The Top Two: Jared Verse, Derrick McLendon

It's difficult to say which two defensive ends will be starting because Adam Fuller's defense at times assigns different roles to the two positions based on opponent and situation. There also is the fact that veteran Dennis Briggs Jr. was still limited somewhat in the spring. But if we had to guess right now, we'd give the nod to Verse and McLendon as the top two.

Verse was one of the most sought-after players in the country after entering the transfer portal from Albany. And this spring, he showed why so many coaching staffs were pursuing him — he's a physical freak, with a high motor and a whole lot of self-belief. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder made flash plays consistently throughout spring camp and at times was unblockable (at least when it came to the FSU offensive linemen). But he's also in his first year of Power 5 football, so there will no doubt be a learning curve there.

As for McLendon, head coach Mike Norvell has said he was one of the stars of the spring. He looked quicker and more explosive than he ever has, and could be poised for a breakout year after recording 3.5 sacks a season ago.

The Next Three: Dennis Briggs Jr., Leonard Warner, Patrick Payton

Briggs could very well start for the Seminoles this fall. He seemed to be making some serious strides a year ago when a knee injury derailed him for most of the year, and he was still recovering from that injury during the spring. But Briggs should be at full strength when preseason practice kicks off. The veteran has the requisite size to be a solid run defender and likely will fill the "Fox" role played last season by Keir Thomas. The only question is whether he has the athleticism needed to be a valuable pass-rusher after spending the past two years at defensive tackle.

Warner is one of the oldest players in all of college football and has one last shot to make an impact for the Seminoles as he comes off a season-ending injury. His veteran presence could get him on the field ahead of some of his younger teammates. The former linebacker made a good number of plays during spring practice and will likely be a steadying force when he's in the game.

Payton has the explosiveness to beat offensive tackles around the edge, and the coaches have been high on him ever since he signed with the 2021 class. But he only played in one game last season and has yet to make any impact at all for the Florida State defense. He's got the tools it would appear to be a speed-rusher off the edge, but it's hard to know how well he will hold up on running downs.

Others in the mix: George Wilson Jr., Byron Turner

Turner and Wilson will be battling for playing time in their second year in the program. Turner likely would be a bigger factor had he not missed his freshman season due to a shoulder injury, and Wilson is still working to add strength and size.

FSU signed a nice freshman class of defensive linemen, including ends Dante Anderson and Aaron Hester, but it seems unlikely that they will be able to contribute much on defense this fall.

Outlook for 2022

The production isn't going to be what it was in 2021 -- Johnson and Thomas were one of the best defensive end duos in the country. Verse, in his first year of Power 5 football, isn't likely to just step right in and replace the likes of Johnson. No matter how physically gifted he is. But while there might not be the star power there was a season ago, the position certainly has more depth than it did in 2021.

Briggs is a veteran who could be a difference-maker when healthy. And Payton, Turner and Wilson are all guys who are much more ready to contribute than they were a year ago. So, while the starters might not be as productive as what FSU had last season, the overall room seems to have more capable bodies.

Needs this offseason

Florida State already signed a top transfer portal defensive end in Verse. If there's another one out there in the next few weeks, it'll be up to Norvell to determine if he'll be better than the likes of McLendon, Briggs, Warner, Payton and the rest. Because if he's not, there's really no need to bring in another body like they did a season ago with Marcus Cushnie from Alabama A&M or the year before with Deonte Williams from Baylor.

Grade entering the summer

B-minus: A little above average in the ACC

Verse is the big wildcard. If he can live up to the billing, then the Seminoles might have themselves a very nice pass rush this fall. Especially if McLendon and Briggs can take another step in their development.

Even though the Seminoles lost the best player on the team at this position, the hope is the room doesn't take a major step back. And with so many young, talented players -- along with some quality veterans -- it has a chance to be better than anyone is expecting.

----------------------------------------------------

