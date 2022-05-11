Rating the Room: Evaluating FSU's offensive line entering the summer

With the spring semester coming to a close and the Florida State football team preparing for the start of summer workouts, it's time to take stock of each position on the Seminoles' offense and defense.

Projected Depth Chart

This is a bit tricky because the Seminoles like to cross-train so much on the offensive line. So, a starting guard might move to starting tackle if an injury occurs, and the backup tackle on the depth chart won't necessarily just slide right into a starting spot.

But for the purposes of this exercise, we'll go with what we think the projected starters and backups are at each position on the offensive line heading into the summer. In reality, the coaches likely will rely on a group of about eight players who could move around as needed.

Left tackle

1. Robert Scott, 2. Lloyd Willis

Scott is a multi-year starter for the Seminoles and that doesn't appear to be changing. He has started 18 games in the last two years and is still just a redshirt sophomore. With another year of experience and weight training, Scott should be bigger and better than he's ever been. As for Willis, he's also a redshirt sophomore but has yet to see any meaningful playing time for the Seminoles. He has a lot to prove and is running out of time to prove it with some heralded recruits coming on board this summer.

Left guard

1. Dillan Gibbons 2. Thomas Shrader

Gibbons was arguably the best lineman for the Seminoles a year ago, and he's back for his final year of college football. The Notre Dame transfer should be the anchor of the OL this season and one of the most valued leaders on the team. Shrader, meanwhile, is a player the coaches have raved about for two seasons now, but he has had both years derailed by injury. It might take him more time to get back to 100 percent physically, but Shrader should be part of the top rotation when that happens.

Center

1. Maurice Smith 2. Kayden Lyles

This is maybe the most intriguing battle on the entire offense. Smith is the incumbent. He has been a starter for two seasons now for the Seminoles. But he's also struggled -- mightily at times -- with bigger noseguards and defensive tackles who are simply just too big and strong for his 271-pound frame. Lyles, a Wisconsin transfer, has the requisite size (6-foot-3, 321 pounds) you look for in an interior lineman, but there has been no indication so far that he has taken over the top spot. It will be a battle to watch closely throughout August. Lyles also figures to get some work at guard as well, especially if he can't win the starting center spot.

Right guard

1. Darius Washington 2. Zane Herring

Washington has started at multiple positions for offensive line coach Alex Atkins and has even gotten some back-up work at center. Guard might be his best spot, as he has proven to be a solid run-blocker early on in his FSU career. And his versatility could certainly prove to be valuable for the Seminoles this fall. Herring, like Shrader and Willis, has yet to do anything meaningful in games for FSU, but he did seem to get more comfortable -- as well as confident -- as spring practice wore on. Maybe he can make a jump, a sizeable one, and become a valuable part of the rotation in 2022. A key for him will be staying healthy, as he also has missed substantial time due to injury.

Right tackle

1. Bless Harris 2. Darius Washington

Harris, the transfer from Lamar, had some really good moments in his first spring with the Seminoles. He held his own -- and then some occasionally -- going up against defensive end Jared Verse for those 15 practices. And for now, unless some help arrives, he seems to be the likely starter at right tackle for the Seminoles. Washington, as was mentioned earlier, is valuable because of his versatility and could very well be in play as a starter at right tackle again if Harris can't lock the spot down.

Other options on the roster -- Rod Orr, R-Fr.; Kanaya Charlton, Fr.; Bryson Estes, R-Fr.; Daughtry Richardson, Fr.; Julian Armella, Fr.; Jaylen Early, Fr.; Qaeshon Sapp, Fr.