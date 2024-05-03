In the latest edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting report Pat Burnham and Charles Fishbein look ahead to the weekend of May 31 when Florida State will host at least three prospects on official visits. Defensive end JJ Faulk, linebacker Riley Pettijohn and safety Lagonza Hayward are expected to be on the FSU campus for visits that weekend.

The guys also talk about the upcoming official visit of Grand Valley State transfer defensive tackle Jay'viar Boggs, who is expected on-campus this weekend and whether the Seminoles are in the race to land Michigan State transfer defenders Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon.

Watch or listen to Seminole Sidelines below: