ago football Edit

DJU reportedly has broken finger, Norvell says QB likely out vs. Clemson

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has a broken finger on his right hand and will "miss the next few weeks," according to a report by ESPN.

Coach Mike Norvell addressed the report on Monday's show, "Inside Seminole Football." He said Uiagalelei got some more information on Monday afternoon.

"It is looking like he (DJU) will be unavailable this week," Norvell said, although he did not discuss the nature or severity of the injury as well as a timeline for rehabilitation.

Uiagalelei and redshirt freshman Brock Glenn are listed as co-starters on FSU's latest depth chart, which was released on Monday. The injury would clear a path for Glenn to make his third career start, against Clemson on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN).

Uiagalelei injured his hand in FSU's 42-16 loss to SMU on Saturday night. Glenn played in two drives, throwing four passes (one was a drop).

Norvell said earlier on Monday that Uiagalelei would be evaluated in the days leading up to the Clemson game.

Depth chart changes mean more than Mike Norvell is letting on

Richie Leonard is out for the season due to injury

