Florida State (1-5, 1-4 ACC) will take on Duke on the road on Friday night in the first two straight away games. 

Published Oct 18, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Duke
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, football analysts Patrick Burnham and Mark Salva are joined by publisher Jerry Kutz to reflect on Florida State's loss at Duke.

The guys discuss what went wrong on the offensive line, the play of quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek and what's next.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

