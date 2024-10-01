Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, Brock Glenn to start at QB
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle join Patrick Burnham to discuss FSU recruiting. JP Peterson joins the show to talk on FSU's new starting quarterback, Brock Glenn.
Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple