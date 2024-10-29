Seminole Sidelines: Norvell answers big-picture questions, FSU-Miami wrap

in other news
Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on potential changes, QBs, freshmen WRs
Mike Norvell on FSU's quarterbacks, freshmen receivers, offense's struggles.
Updates: Coach Mike Norvell, coordinators (Monday at 11:30 a.m.)
Mike Norvell, FSU's coordinators on FSU-Miami and looking ahead to North Carolina.
FSU makes a few shifts to North Carolina week depth chart
Nothing of huge significance but there are a few minor shifts on this week's FSU football depth chart.
Rivals100 WR CJ Wiley has decommitted from Florida State
Florida State has now lost all of its previous WR commitments.
PFF grades, snap counts, statistical analysis from FSU's loss at Miami
Snap counts increase for FSU's freshmen, and Omar Graham Jr. has his best game of 2024.
On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham leads a roundtable discussion with football analyst Mark Salva as well as Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante. We offer some second-watch thoughts on FSU-Miami, the youth movement and what Mike Norvell said about potential midseason coaching changes as well as play-calling duties.
